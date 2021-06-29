Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after purchasing an additional 625,376 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

