Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,828 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

