Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 7,800.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,153.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,174.71. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

