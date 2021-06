Pamp Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00688093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039347 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

