PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

