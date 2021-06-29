PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

