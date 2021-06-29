PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.43

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

MPGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

