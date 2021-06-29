Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.41.

NYSE:OVV opened at $31.62 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Also, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

