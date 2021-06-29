Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $23.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $23.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,306,329. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $50.59. 193,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,677. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

