Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002852 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $41,009.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.