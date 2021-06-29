Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $612,510.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

