ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.41

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 3691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $639.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock worth $225,824 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.