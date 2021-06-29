Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 19,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,398,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.