Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 153,356 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. 84,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.85. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

