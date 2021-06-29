Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,107.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $63,107.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

