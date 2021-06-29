OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 139.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.35% of OneSpan worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

