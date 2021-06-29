Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 25,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OHI stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
