Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 25,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OHI stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

