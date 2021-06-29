OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 3.5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.