OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 27,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

