Oddz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532,321.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $532,321.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

