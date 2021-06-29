Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $728,569.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.