Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

