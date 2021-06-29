O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,932 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $6,305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.