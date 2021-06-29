O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 156.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

