O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

