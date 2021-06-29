Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 74.9% in June

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

