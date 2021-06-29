Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $1,926,024.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 172,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 251,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.