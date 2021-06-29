Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

NUE opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

