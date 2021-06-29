Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 885.8% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72. Novonix has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

