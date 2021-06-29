Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Novanta worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.45.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.