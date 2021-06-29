NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.96. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 532,816 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

