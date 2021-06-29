Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $52,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

