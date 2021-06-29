Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Fulton Financial worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

