Northern Trust Corp Purchases 124,345 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $51,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

