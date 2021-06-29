Northern Trust Corp Has $51.75 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $51,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,063.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 284,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.