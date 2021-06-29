Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

