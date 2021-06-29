Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,231,000 after buying an additional 119,833 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

