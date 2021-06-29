Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Raised to $78.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NKTX opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $890.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,140 shares of company stock worth $523,545 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

