Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 1,348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.5 days.

NDGPF remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

