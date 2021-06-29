Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 1,348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.5 days.
NDGPF remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.