NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $174.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

NYSE NKE opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

