Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.68 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

