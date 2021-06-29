Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 718 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.