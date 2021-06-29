Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,336 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $6,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIB stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

