Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.87. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 571.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

