Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $1.03 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.