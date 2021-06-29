Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,536.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,409.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.