Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of DOCU opened at $284.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -263.10, a P/E/G ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

