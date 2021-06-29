Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 6,595 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $449.39. 189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

