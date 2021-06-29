Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.65. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.81 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

