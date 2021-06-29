Nicholas Company Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.14. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,367. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

